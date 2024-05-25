Legal Expert Tells Us Trump's Legal Fate Likely Won't Impact Biden Debate

Former president Donald Trump's first criminal trial is nearing its end, and pretty soon, we will know whether he will be found guilty or innocent in the hush money case involving Stormy Daniels. How will this affect his presidential campaign, and specifically, his debate with President Joe Biden? According to Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Trump's verdict might not have as big of an impact as you may think.

In mid-May 2024, it was announced that Trump and Biden agreed to debate in June 2024. A sense of eagerness awaits the debate, as it will be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, with only one problem — Trump could be convicted before the debate. His criminal trial regarding the hush money payments is expected to hear closing arguments the week of May 28, 2024. From that point, it will be up to the jury to decide Trump's fate, and while it can take long, many expect the decision to come before the debate. But even if he is convicted, Rahmani exclusively told Nicki Swift he doesn't see this being a problem for the former president.

"I don't think the Trump trial will affect the debate. Even if Trump is convicted of the most serious charges, they are just class E felonies," he explained. Class E felonies are the lowest felony class, so Trump's repercussions may not be as bad as you think. Rahmani even told Nicki Swift, "I don't think Judge Merchan will sentence Trump to prison."