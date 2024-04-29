The Presidential Perk Donald Trump Would Still Get In Prison

At the time of writing, Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial. He's already been accused of breaching a gag order in place to protect jurors, prompting prosecutors to point out that he could serve jail time as a result. Of course, that's led to a ton of speculation about what might happen were the former president to be incarcerated. Spoiler alert: He'd still have the perk afforded to all past presidents — Secret Service protection.

ICYMI, despite being required to keep mum about the ongoing criminal trial against him, Trump has taken to his social media platform to make some pretty big claims. As reported by Politico, he issued a post to Truth Social claiming, "They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury." He did so under the guise of quoting Fox News' Jesse Watters — though prosecutors have rubbished claims that it was a quote, as Watters never mentioned Trump in his statement.

Prosecutors further claimed that Trump's comment could dissuade jurors from participating in the trial. It's fairly unsurprising, then, that the team was quick to push for a contempt hearing and note that being found guilty could even see the former businessman put in jail. Granted, those in the know are of the mind that it's pretty unlikely. Insiders also believe the odds of him facing jail time over the trial are fairly slim. Nevertheless, if he was, he'd retain his Secret Service privileges.