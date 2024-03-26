The Drama Surrounding The Trump Family's Secret Service Detail

The Trump family is known for bringing drama, and their relationship with the Secret Service involved plenty of it. Par for the course, considering the immense level of protection they were given around the clock.

When Donald Trump does something, he does it big league — and his Secret Service detail paycheck was no exception. Former Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles told USA Today that a record-breaking 42 people were provided with protection during the Trump family's time in the White House, compared to 33 under President Joe Biden. And the Trumps kept their bodyguards busy, ferrying them between their multiple properties and jetting them worldwide on vacations and business trips. In fact, protection officers were kept so busy that they were forced to clock overtime regularly. This resulted in Congress increasing the maximum compensation personnel could earn annually from $160,000 to nearly $190,000.

Not surprisingly, Donald was thrilled with the free service he was being given. "Secret Service is fantastic," he told reporters, per USA Today, in April 2019. "These are fantastic people. ... I would say I could not be happier with Secret Service. Secret Service has done a fantastic job from day one. Very happy with them." Still, just days later, Donald ousted Alles and replaced him with James M. Murray. "The president deserves people in positions who will carry out his agenda," a White House official told CNBC. The staffing shake-up was just a sliver of the drama surrounding the Trump family's Secret Service protection.