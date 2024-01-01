Donald Trump's Kids' Secret Service Protection Was Reportedly Pricey

When someone becomes president of the United States, their immediate family goes under the protection of the Secret Service. When former President Donald J. Trump took office, that number of protected persons skyrocketed to a record-breaking 42 people, per USA Today. According to the outlet, that protection includes watching over homes as well as joining family members on all travel.

Per the Secret Service's website, the immediate families of the president and vice president are both protected. That protection extends only to the president and their spouse for the rest of their life, even after leaving office.

But for Trump, who's known for making expensive decisions as both a private citizen and as president, like having the most expensive inauguration in U.S. history, the Secret Service was no exception. He even extended his family's protection for six months after he was out of office. That extension came to a whopping Secret Service bill total that shocked taxpayers when it was publicly acknowledged.