The Real Reason Donald Trump's Kids Just Lost Secret Service Protection

Donald Trump's kids just lost Secret Service protection. Today is the last day of Secret Service protection for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and their respective families. Why are the adult Trump kids and their families losing protection? Did they spend too much money traveling? Is there a secret Secret Service rule they disobeyed?

The loss of Secret Service for the Trump kids might not be a bad thing for taxpayers. In 2017, CNN reported that former President Trump's travel costs during his first year as president were estimated to be as much as former President Barack Obama's travel costs during his eight years in office. It appears Trump's children followed the former president's lead as far as traveling. According to The Hill, the Trump family took 1,625 trips annually, compared with the Obama family's average of 133.3 trips a year. Records obtained by the nonpartisan watchdog Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) showed that Secret Service expenses for the Trump kids and families for February of this year (just the first month of their post-presidency life) cost $140,000. CREW reported that the Trump kids maintained a "breakneck speed of travel, and racked up significant hotel and transportation bills for the Secret Service."

Did the government cut off Trumps' travel bill? Keep reading to find why the Trump kids' Secret Service protection is ending.