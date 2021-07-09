What's Really Going On With Donald Trump And Ron DeSantis?

While many of those who considered themselves the staunchest loyalists (and biggest defenders) of former President Donald Trump, it seems that an obvious, ever-widening schism has cracked open in the months following Trump's leave from the White House. Among the most prominent of these figures distancing themselves includes Rudy Giuliani, whose ongoing feud with Trump has been the subject of discussion and speculation since January, as well as Trump's one-time Vice President Mike Pence, who has seemingly fallen out of his old boss's good graces and those of his supporters.

Now, according to a report by the Associated Press (via Yahoo! News), it looks like yet another member of Trump's political inner circle — one rife with seemingly tenuous alliances at this point — has begun the process of parting ways with the erstwhile commander-in-chief. Shockingly, it's none other than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has previously been considered Trump's go-to champ. So what's the reason for the sudden rift between DeSantis and Trump? And does it look like the issue will be permanent? Keep on scrolling to find out more.