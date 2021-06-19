The Reason Mike Pence Was Booed During A Speech

Ever since former vice president Mike Pence's exit from the White House in January, the public's opinion about him has been lackluster, to say the least, even among conservatives. The tide turned against Pence in the interim period between the November 2020 election and the inauguration of current President Joe Biden amid baseless and unsubstantiated accusations made by then-President Donald Trump, who spent the final phase of his tenure in the Oval Office claiming that the election had been rigged.

Things came to a head on Jan. 6, after Trump lambasted Pence for letting the ratifications of the election results proceed at a rally held near the Capitol Building, per NPR. The rally was attended by many Trump supporters, who proceeded to storm Capitol Hill in an ensuing insurrection. Some rioters even chanted "Hang Mike Pence" during the insurrection, CNN reported at the time.

Though Pence has laid low since leaving his VP days behind (in part due to health issues), he has slowly begun to reemerge from his cocoon in Indiana, most recently at a conservative Christian conference held in Orlando on June 18. But as CBS News and others noted, it seems Pence has a long way to go in reversing the opinions of his critics after reports that the career politician was met with boos and jeers during a speech he gave at the event. So, what exactly happened in Orlando? Read on after the jump to find out.