What Mike Pence Just Said About His Relationship With Donald Trump Today

There was a time when Mike Pence's loyalty to Donald Trump was impenetrable. During their four years in office, the vice president defended some of Trump's most controversial statements, and rarely, if ever, criticized any of his decisions, according to The Washington Post. However, they became largely estranged in the final days of the administration — particularly because Trump wanted Pence to support his untrue voter fraud claims and use his senate powers to reject the electoral votes of states that he lost against Joe Biden, per The New York Times. Pence declined.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," Trump tweeted in response to Pence's decision at the time (via People). The former president's Twitter account was later banned and never reactivated.

But the politicians' relationship also changed following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol when pro-Trump supporters broke in. According to The Hill, Trump never called Pence — who was inside the building with his family — that day or in the days that followed to make sure he was okay.

