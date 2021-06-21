Donald Trump Should Be Worried About Ron DeSantis

While the popularity of ex-President Donald Trump has certainly managed to survive his oust from the Oval Office — at least one poll suggested a substantial number of registered Republican voters stated they would leave the party if Trump formed his very own — it seems that other conservatives are beginning to consider other options for the 2024 presidential election. Even if certain members of the GOP might have had their chances potentially damaged for speaking out against Trump throughout (and even after) his presidency ended, others have managed to evade both the wrath of Trump and his loyal constituents.

So if Trump is indeed eligible to run in 2024 — a thing that will most likely depend on possible criminal charges against him, with investigations pending — it seems one recent poll has indicated that he might face a serious contender in the next Republican primary. Not only that, but the politician-in-question has a track record of being one of Trump's biggest supporters. So what does this mean for Republicans? And could Trump end up targeting a possible rival for a potential 2024 candidacy?