Donald Trump Should Be Worried About Ron DeSantis
While the popularity of ex-President Donald Trump has certainly managed to survive his oust from the Oval Office — at least one poll suggested a substantial number of registered Republican voters stated they would leave the party if Trump formed his very own — it seems that other conservatives are beginning to consider other options for the 2024 presidential election. Even if certain members of the GOP might have had their chances potentially damaged for speaking out against Trump throughout (and even after) his presidency ended, others have managed to evade both the wrath of Trump and his loyal constituents.
So if Trump is indeed eligible to run in 2024 — a thing that will most likely depend on possible criminal charges against him, with investigations pending — it seems one recent poll has indicated that he might face a serious contender in the next Republican primary. Not only that, but the politician-in-question has a track record of being one of Trump's biggest supporters. So what does this mean for Republicans? And could Trump end up targeting a possible rival for a potential 2024 candidacy?
Donald Trump might have a new threat to contend with for 2024
In a straw poll conducted in June and overseen by the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, respondents surveyed ended up answering in a slightly different way than what might have been expected. As The Week noted in their coverage, those surveyed at the actual conference as well as online reported back that out of 31 possible Republicans presented, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won out as their top candidate for 2024, beating out Donald Trump and his one-term experience as the White House's commander-in-chief by a three-point margin. While the hypothetical victory for DeSantis was slim, with the governor emerging with a 74% rate to Trump's 71%, the chasm between the runner-up and the third-place contender was considerably wider, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at 43%, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 39%.
Though DeSantis, Cruz, and Pompeo were all considered some of the staunchest loyalists in Trump's inner circle during the majority of his tenure, The Week noted that DeSantis in particular could feasibly avoid a backlash from the 45th president; Trump stated earlier this year that if he were to run in 2024, DeSantis was a strong possibility as a pick to run on his ticket as vice-president. Notably, DeSantis was one of Trump's strongest backers after he lost the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden.