This Is Who Donald Trump Is Thinking Of As A Running Mate In 2024

While many Americans might be focusing on President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress on April 28, others are turning their attention to the president who came before him — and, more specifically, whether or not he will make a third bid for the Oval Office in 2024. Though Trump hasn't exactly confirmed whether or not he will actually run in 2024, the 45th commander-in-chief has certainly been floating the possibility in the months following his White House exit in January. As speculation continues as to whether or not he will launch a third campaign (if he's even allowed to, that is), the same time of scrutiny accompanying it is who Trump will pick for his election ticket.

Now, it looks like those closely following Trump's attempt at continuing his political career might be in luck. According to reports by outlets like Politico, a recent appearance on a Fox News podcast had Trump reaching into his cache of potential VP contenders and pulling at least one name for the picking. So who is Trump seriously considering to serve as his vice-presidential nominee if, indeed, he runs in 2024? Keep on scrolling to find out.