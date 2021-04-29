The Surprise Lawmaker Joe Biden Fist-Bumped At His First Address To Congress Is Turning Heads

As a number of news outlets reported following President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress on April 28, it seems his performance received a moderately successful reception. Despite the changes made to the format of the event, which also included celebrating some historic firsts along with the somber reminder of the current health crisis, the point of it all remained clear: reviewing the strides the administration has since made and informing lawmakers and the public at large on what it plans to do in the future. And like many speeches of its ilk, Biden's Congressional address had an overarching theme: unity.

Before quoting the final lines of Biden's oration, Deadline lightly joked that Biden's closer could be taken straight out of the ever-optimistic Aaron Sorkin show "The West Wing." Biden ended on a note of unification and of American can-do spirit. "In another era when our democracy was tested, Franklin Roosevelt reminded us, in America, we do our part," Biden beseeched. "That's all I'm asking. That we all do our part."

Considering Biden's focus on nationwide unity, it's no surprise that Biden (literally) reached across the aisle to speak to members of Congress before and after his joint address. But one particular interaction has made headlines, both due to the identity of the legislator and the fact that Biden greeted them with none other than a fist bump. Keep on reading to find out more.