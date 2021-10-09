How Much Money Did Donald Trump's DC Hotel Really Lose While He Was President?

Former President Donald Trump made much of his financial acumen both while campaigning and while serving as president. In fact, Trump's claims about his finances became a key part of his pitch as to why Americans should vote for him.

Back in 2015, The Guardian reported that Trump said, "I have total net worth of $8.73bn. I'm not doing that to brag. I'm doing that to show that's the kind of thinking our country needs." Trump had a similar message for the Des Moines Register at the time. "I'm the most successful person ever to run for the presidency, by far," Trump claimed. "Nobody's ever been more successful than me. I'm the most successful person ever to run. Ross Perot isn't successful like me. [Mitt] Romney — I have a Gucci store that's worth more than Romney."

While Trump's financial claims became something of a mantra during his time in the White House, it seems his boasts of success were not all that they seemed, including Trump's famous international hotel in Washington, D.C.