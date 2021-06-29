Has Donald Trump Been Able To Sell His Real Estate Since Leaving Office?

Before Donald Trump became the United States' 45th president in 2016, he was known as a successful businessman and real-estate mogul. His Trump Organization owns buildings, golf courses, and hotels all around the world, and he serves as executive for over 500 companies (via The Washington Post). Some of his flagship properties include the Trump Tower in Manhattan and Chicago and private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Before he became president, Trump discussed his real-estate success in an interview with Forbes in 2011. "I'm in lots of different areas. We're in Los Angeles, we have a lot of land right on the ocean, on the Pacific Ocean ... I hate the expression, 'location, location, location,' because it's so overused ... So, I always say talent over location," he explained. "But I just notice that when you have that right piece of property, whatever it might be, including location, it tends to work well in good times and in bad times."

After a tumultuous four-year presidency and a global pandemic, is Trump's assertion that the right piece of property works well in both good and bad times true? According to The Washington Post, Trump businesses are currently in crisis as many clients, lawyers, lenders, and business partners continuously jump ship. Keep scrolling to find out what this means for the former president's ability to continue to sell his real-estate properties and if he's been successful at bringing in buyers since leaving office.