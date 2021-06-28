Is This How Donald Trump Really Feels About Rudy Giuliani?

During his presidency, Donald Trump employed former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani as his personal legal counsel. Giuliani's time with Trump gave us many, many memorable moments, including his hair dye leaking down his face during an impassioned argument to overturn the results of the 2020 election that Trump lost, as well as holding a post-election press conference at Philadelphia's Four Seasons Landscaping (instead of the Four Seasons hotel).

Ultimately, Giuiiani's work with Trump led to the suspension of his license to practice law in New York (per NBC News), and caused the FBI to raid his New York City apartment.

And whether you love Trump or hate him, one thing is for sure, the man does not associate with people he considers to be "losers." There's plenty of video evidence of the former president mocking people he believes are weak and not worthy of his time. Is Rudy Giuliani on this list? Keep reading to find out.