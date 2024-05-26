Who Is Grayson Murray's Fiancee, Christiana Ritchie?

Grayson Murray and Christiana Ritchie liked to keep their private lives private. Still, Murray did gush about her in an interview following his win at the 2024 Sony Open in Waialae, Honolulu, Hawaii (via NBC Sports). "I wouldn't trade anything," he said. "I have a beautiful fiancée. I have beautiful parents. I have beautiful nephews, siblings. Everyone in my life right now who is close to me, who has been through the struggles with me, it's all a team effort. I think this is just the start of something really special."

After winning the Sony Open, Murray opened up about his past struggles with alcohol, anxiety, and depression in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. He talked about working through the lowest points in his life, explaining, "I was 17 and thought I was invincible. And wasn't really doing the best things off the course to give myself the best chance to succeed out here."

The golfer thanked those who encouraged him not to give up and quit the course, the ones "that I can really rely on in hard times." Murray said he had over eight months of sobriety under his belt and thanked his "beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who's so supportive of me," his parents, his caddy, and his circle, in general, as they "are right there for me when I have hard days, and I still have hard days."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.