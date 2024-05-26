Who Is Grayson Murray's Fiancee, Christiana Ritchie?
The following article includes mentions of depression.
The golf world was thrown into mourning on May 25 when TMZ broke the news of Grayson Murray's death at the age of 30, sadly making him one of the athletes who died in 2024 — and one of the athletes who died too young. Tributes flooded in from heartbroken fans all around the world, in addition to his fellow golfers. Still, it's likely nobody was more heartbroken than his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie.
The couple first met in January 2021 at the American Express Golf Tournament in Palm Springs, California. The couple ultimately moved in together in Jupiter, Florida, and Murray got down on one knee in December 2023. They were due to marry in spring 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The groom-to-be announced their engagement on social media. "Easiest decision of my life," he captioned a photo on Instagram that has since been deleted (via Golf Monthly). "I love you so much, babe. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. God is so Great." They were devout Christians, and Ritchie stood by Murray's side throughout his struggles with alcohol and depression, even when the athlete hit rock bottom, something he'd been open about. She was also his biggest cheerleader, regularly spotted in the crowd cheering him on during tournaments. Ritchie was even caught on camera showing off her impressive swing at the 2024 Masters.
Christiana Ritchie was Grayson Murray's biggest cheerleader
Grayson Murray and Christiana Ritchie liked to keep their private lives private. Still, Murray did gush about her in an interview following his win at the 2024 Sony Open in Waialae, Honolulu, Hawaii (via NBC Sports). "I wouldn't trade anything," he said. "I have a beautiful fiancée. I have beautiful parents. I have beautiful nephews, siblings. Everyone in my life right now who is close to me, who has been through the struggles with me, it's all a team effort. I think this is just the start of something really special."
After winning the Sony Open, Murray opened up about his past struggles with alcohol, anxiety, and depression in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. He talked about working through the lowest points in his life, explaining, "I was 17 and thought I was invincible. And wasn't really doing the best things off the course to give myself the best chance to succeed out here."
The golfer thanked those who encouraged him not to give up and quit the course, the ones "that I can really rely on in hard times." Murray said he had over eight months of sobriety under his belt and thanked his "beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who's so supportive of me," his parents, his caddy, and his circle, in general, as they "are right there for me when I have hard days, and I still have hard days."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.