Athletes Who Died In 2024

In 2023, the sports world mourned the loss of several towering figures and beloved icons, including Olympic champions Torie Bowie and Elena Fanchini, as well as NBA legends Willis Reed and Nikki McCray-Penson, among others.

Regrettably, 2024 appears to be echoing the previous year, with more reports of untimely passings among sports luminaries. In February, fans were saddened by the loss of former NFL star and "Rocky" actor Carl Weathers, who died aged 76 after reportedly struggling with heart disease for years. We also said goodbye to former wrestling star Michael Jones — also known as "Virgil" — who died on February 28 after being diagnosed with early-stage dementia back in April 2022. He was 61 years old. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning," former wrestling referee Mark Charles III, a good friend of Virgil, announced in a statement on Facebook. "I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

Aside from Weathers and Virgil, fans also mourned the loss of former NBA star Earl Cureton and Philadelphia Eagles' Norm Snead, among other industry greats who passed away early this year. To honor their memory, below is a list of athletes we said goodbye to in 2024.