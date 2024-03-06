Athletes Who Died In 2024
In 2023, the sports world mourned the loss of several towering figures and beloved icons, including Olympic champions Torie Bowie and Elena Fanchini, as well as NBA legends Willis Reed and Nikki McCray-Penson, among others.
Regrettably, 2024 appears to be echoing the previous year, with more reports of untimely passings among sports luminaries. In February, fans were saddened by the loss of former NFL star and "Rocky" actor Carl Weathers, who died aged 76 after reportedly struggling with heart disease for years. We also said goodbye to former wrestling star Michael Jones — also known as "Virgil" — who died on February 28 after being diagnosed with early-stage dementia back in April 2022. He was 61 years old. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning," former wrestling referee Mark Charles III, a good friend of Virgil, announced in a statement on Facebook. "I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"
Aside from Weathers and Virgil, fans also mourned the loss of former NBA star Earl Cureton and Philadelphia Eagles' Norm Snead, among other industry greats who passed away early this year. To honor their memory, below is a list of athletes we said goodbye to in 2024.
Carl Weathers
Former Oakland Raiders linebacker and "Rocky" star Carl Weathers died at age 76 on February 1. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend." An investigation revealed that Weathers — who played Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" film franchise alongside Sylvester Stallone — died of "atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" at his home in Venice, California, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast. He is survived by his sons Matthew and Jason Weathers from his marriage to ex-wife Mary Ann Castle from 1973 to 1983.
Weathers took to the gridiron with the Oakland Raiders and the CFL's BC Lions before hanging up his cleats in the 1970s to chase his passion for acting. "I knew that it's time for me to walk away from this. It's not what I really want to do," Weather said in his interview with Sports Illustrated in 2023. "I'm going to go to Los Angeles and give myself a shot. I was blessed enough to have made it." In 2021, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role as Greef Karga in the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian." His other credits include Colonel Al Dillon in "Predator," Jericho Jackson in "Action Jackson," and Mark Jefferies in "Chicago P.D."