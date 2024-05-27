Bill Walton, NBA Hall Of Famer And Sportscaster, Dead At 71

NBA legend and broadcaster Bill Walton has died of cancer at age 71. NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the news in a statement, telling ESPN that Walton died on May 27, 2024 surrounded by his family.

He said, "Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams." He continued, "Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans."

Walton had a tremendous athletic career that truly took off during his college years at UCLA. He later became first pick in the 1974 NBA draft's first round, where he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers. He went on to play for the then-San Diego Clippers before ending his career with the Boston Celtics in the 1986-1987 season — but not before winning the NBA title in 1986. After retiring, Walton didn't slow down. He became a broadcaster in the sport and was known in the basketball world as a legend and will continue to be known as a legend even after his tragic passing.

More to come...