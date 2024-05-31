The Untold Truth Of Alix Earle's Stepmom Ashley Dupré

Back in the late 2000s, Ashley Dupré's name was cloaked in infamy. Then, in her early 20s, she was at the core of a major sex scandal involving one of America's most powerful politicians and found herself engulfed in a media frenzy. As fascination about her exploded, she generated an endless stream of headlines as the media dug up dirt about her to feed the public's seemingly bottomless thirst. Interestingly, while millions knew her name and the notorious reason behind her sudden fame, few knew the real woman behind the scandal. "Everyone knows me as 'that girl,' but I'm not just 'that girl,'" she said in a 2008 interview with People. "I have a lot of depth, a lot of layers."

While she gradually faded from public view after getting married and becoming a mom, Dupré has been pulled back into the spotlight thanks to the burgeoning fame of her stepdaughter, social media superstar Alix Earle.

So, who is the woman whose name has appeared in thousands of sordid headlines in what the media dubbed the "Love Gov" scandal? Keep reading to discover the untold truth of Alix Earle's stepmom, Ashley Dupré.