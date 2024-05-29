The Heartbreaking Reason Mike Tyson Sometimes Uses A Wheelchair

It could be argued that Mike Tyson is the best boxer to ever enter the ring. In 1986, at age 20, his quick feet and powerful punch earned him the title of the youngest to ever become the heavyweight champion of the world. However, as Tyson has aged, his health has declined. Nowadays, the former boxing champ sometimes even needs a wheelchair to get around.

Tyson's health has tragically made many headlines, especially with his latest scare. In May 2024, it was revealed that the boxer had suffered a medical emergency while on board a flight. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing," his rep said in a statement obtained by ABC News. Although they reassured fans that Tyson's health improved following the scare, this wasn't the first time his physical condition worried fans and the public.

In 2022, Tyson was spotted using a cane while out in New York City. It looked as though whatever afflicted the professional athlete only got worse as he was spotted in the airport in a wheelchair weeks later. Many were in disbelief that the once unstoppable Tyson was being restricted to a wheelchair. Attention around the boxer's health led him to reveal the heartbreaking reason for using the wheelchair, which he said was due to his sciatica.