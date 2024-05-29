The Heartbreaking Reason Mike Tyson Sometimes Uses A Wheelchair
It could be argued that Mike Tyson is the best boxer to ever enter the ring. In 1986, at age 20, his quick feet and powerful punch earned him the title of the youngest to ever become the heavyweight champion of the world. However, as Tyson has aged, his health has declined. Nowadays, the former boxing champ sometimes even needs a wheelchair to get around.
Tyson's health has tragically made many headlines, especially with his latest scare. In May 2024, it was revealed that the boxer had suffered a medical emergency while on board a flight. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing," his rep said in a statement obtained by ABC News. Although they reassured fans that Tyson's health improved following the scare, this wasn't the first time his physical condition worried fans and the public.
In 2022, Tyson was spotted using a cane while out in New York City. It looked as though whatever afflicted the professional athlete only got worse as he was spotted in the airport in a wheelchair weeks later. Many were in disbelief that the once unstoppable Tyson was being restricted to a wheelchair. Attention around the boxer's health led him to reveal the heartbreaking reason for using the wheelchair, which he said was due to his sciatica.
Mike Tyson has to use a wheelchair when his sciatica acts up
Concerns about Mike Tyson's health sparked when the boxing legend was spotted in a wheelchair in 2022. Online users took to social media to express their concerns, with one person writing, "What happened?! He seemed just fine this past year!" Luckily, fans didn't have to wait too long to find out why Tyson was in a wheelchair, as he quickly addressed people's concerns not long after the photos of him hit the internet.
In August 2022, he told Newsmax, "I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can't even talk! Thank God. Thank God it's the only health problem I have. I'm in splendid health," he continued. "Everybody in my house is truly blessed and we're all very grateful for whatever we have."
For those unfamiliar with the condition, sciatica can significantly affect a person's mobility. According to Cleveland Clinic, "Sciatica is nerve pain from an injury or irritation to your sciatic nerve. In addition to pain, it can involve tingling or numbness in your back or butt that may also radiate down your leg." The numbness and tingling one can experience with sciatica explains Tyson's wheelchair use.
Mike Tyson is stepping back into the ring
Mike Tyson hasn't always had a positive outlook on his life. Back in 2022, prior to his wheelchair use, the boxing legend shared a grim comment on his podcast, "Hitboxin' with Mike Tyson." Tyson told listeners, "We're all gonna die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'" The former athlete was only 56 years old at the time he made that comment, but it seems that his health has taken a positive turn, as Tyson is expected to step back into the ring.
In March 2024, Netflix announced on social media that a still-shredded Tyson would be putting on his boxing gloves to take on former YouTuber Jake Paul. Excitement for the match has been building up, even if there may be suspicious fight rules. However, the former athlete admitted that he never thought he would return to the boxing world. He shared in an Instagram Story (via GB News), "Listen, it's a miracle. I didn't know what was going to happen in my life. I was scared I was going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life." While he may have to use a wheelchair from time to time, Tyson is ready to step back into the ring and prove his health is better than ever.