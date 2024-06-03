Ben Affleck Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors After Marrying J. Lo

Between his Hollywood career and his eventful love life, Ben Affleck has always been a magnet for salacious rumors. However, a certain rumor regarding Affleck's appearance has taken shape since he married mega-star Jennifer Lopez. The speculation is that the Hollywood heartthrob, whose relationship with Lopez has cast him back into the rumor mill, has given into the pressure to undergo a little plastic-surgery-aided physical transformation. This theory exploded after Affleck took the stage at Tom Brady's roast in May and went on a lengthy diatribe about social media trolls. But instead of people applauding his penchant for joke-telling, or lack thereof, they instead honed in on his looks.

The majority couldn't help but point out how different Affleck looked onstage. Unfortunately, they didn't mean different in a good way. "What happened to Affleck? He looks so gaunt. I'm not trying to poke fun, I'm genuinely concerned for his health," tweeted one fan. Others speculated about plastic surgery. "Ben Affleck couldn't afford good plastic surgery? No wonder he seems so angry. That's permanent," tweeted another. Ben Affleck is on stage fresh from a face lift," wrote yet another. However, fans aren't the only ones fueling the rumors that Affleck has had plastic surgery. Several plastic surgeons and a few well-placed sources have also contributed to the plastic surgery rumors.

Here's what the internet is saying.