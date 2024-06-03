What Crystal Kung Minkoff Really Blames For Her RHOBH Exit

Fans of reality shows know that it's all about producing juicy storylines, but Crystal Kung Minkoff supposedly just wasn't carrying her weight in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." A source told the Daily Mail, "They don't want her back because they feel she has done all she can do on the show and she no longer has much to add to the drama, so another contract has not been offered." The insider continued, "She wanted to leave the show for a while, she is sick of all the fighting and hashing things out, it became like a never-ending rollercoaster for her. Plus she wants to focus on her family away from the cameras."

As the co-founder of Real Coco and the wife of "Lion King" director Rob Minkoff, Crystal undoubtedly has a lavish life and doesn't need the show to get by. In fact, Rob encouraged her to quit when things got too rough. Prior to her firing, he told People, "There've been a few times where she's been upset about something and I'm like, 'You don't have to do the show' ... 'If you don't want to do the show, it's okay.'" Crystal shared, "I'm having more fun as it goes on, which is good. I did not have fun in the beginning." Fans of "RHOBH" are sad to see Crystal go as they found her IDGAF attitude refreshing and many are wishing another cast member got fired in her place.