The Apprentice Producer Claims Trump Made Inappropriate Ivanka Comparison On Set

"You're fired." It's the iconic line that viewers heard for years after "The Apprentice" appeared on NBC in 2004 and continued on for over a decade. The show was a huge success, but behind the scenes, Trump's behavior was unprofessional — at least, that's what a producer claims. A producer from the show, Bill Pruitt, has alleged that the former U.S. president made an inappropriate comparison to his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Pruitt discussed the ill-suited comments Trump made about women who worked on the show or appeared on the show — among many other things. However, one comment that related to his daughter, Ivanka, truly stood out to the producer. He recalls to Slate Donald pointing out a female camera operator, who had blonde hair and blue eyes, resembling his daughter. The businessman reportedly made comparisons to her, before saying, "There's a beautiful woman behind that camera." His remark was already a bit icky, but Donald took it even further. He reportedly said on set, "That's all I want to look at."

This outing of Donald's inappropriate behavior on the set of "The Apprentice" isn't something new. Back in 2016, there were already claims that the former U.S. president was sexist and treated women poorly on the set. However, this comment is different because the businessman is drawing comparisons to his daughter, but it shouldn't be surprising considering all the other inappropriate comments he has made about Ivanka in the past.