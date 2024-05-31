Legal Expert Predicts For Us What's Next For Donald Trump Now That He's Found Guilty

Donald Trump's conviction on all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial set off a tsunami of speculation about what will happen to him next. His attorney, Todd Blanche, told CNN that the plan is to battle the verdict via pre-sentencing motions. If that effort doesn't prove fruitful, Blanche will appeal the case following Trump's sentencing on July 11. The big question now is how severe of a punishment Judge Juan Merchan will slap Trump with for falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels. According to one legal expert, there's a high likelihood Trump won't be seeing the inside of a prison cell anytime soon.

Los Angeles trial attorney Tre Lovell provided Nicki Swift with some exclusive insight into what to expect on Trump's sentencing day. The maximum possible sentence for each of his Class E felony counts is four years, but there's no way he'll get handed a 136-year prison sentence. "Theoretically, the judge could sentence Trump to consecutive sentences, which would be capped at 20 years under New York law," explained Lovell. "However, in cases like this where Trump has no previous record and it's a non-violent crime, if there is prison time for multiple sentences, they would likely run concurrently for a maximum of four years for all." While Trump would still be able to lead the country from behind bars if he was given jail time and elected president, Lovell suggested that this isn't a likely scenario.