Trump's VP Contenders Keep Showing Up To Court & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

Donald Trump is rotating through VP contenders like he rotated through press secretaries. The former U.S. president is sitting on a criminal trial for alleged hush money payments made through his former lawyer Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels. During the trial, Trump has had some guest appearances, not from Melania Trump or other family members, but from potential VP candidates and it has people saying the same thing.

Unlike Ron DeSantis, who said he wouldn't be Donald's VP, Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum are backing the businessman in court, as rumors they have a chance to becoming his running mate rise, and they haven't been the only ones. Other notable political figures, including GOP Congressman Byron Donalds and Republican Senator J.D. Vance have all shown their support for Donald. ABC News reports that Vance even criticized Michael Cohen's testimony, saying, "This guy is a convicted felon. Does any reasonable, sensible person believe anything that Michael Cohen says?"

The sudden backing from political figures doesn't seem like a coincidence, as many of them are rumored to be potential running mates after Donald and his former vice president, Mike Pence, fell out. A Republican operative even hinted to the New York Post, "Any Republican who wants to be in good standing with President Trump and the voters will show up to New York." With all the VP talk and potential candidates showing up in court, the public has had something to say about the trial's latest guest appearances.