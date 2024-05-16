Trump's VP Contenders Keep Showing Up To Court & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing
Donald Trump is rotating through VP contenders like he rotated through press secretaries. The former U.S. president is sitting on a criminal trial for alleged hush money payments made through his former lawyer Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels. During the trial, Trump has had some guest appearances, not from Melania Trump or other family members, but from potential VP candidates and it has people saying the same thing.
Unlike Ron DeSantis, who said he wouldn't be Donald's VP, Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum are backing the businessman in court, as rumors they have a chance to becoming his running mate rise, and they haven't been the only ones. Other notable political figures, including GOP Congressman Byron Donalds and Republican Senator J.D. Vance have all shown their support for Donald. ABC News reports that Vance even criticized Michael Cohen's testimony, saying, "This guy is a convicted felon. Does any reasonable, sensible person believe anything that Michael Cohen says?"
The sudden backing from political figures doesn't seem like a coincidence, as many of them are rumored to be potential running mates after Donald and his former vice president, Mike Pence, fell out. A Republican operative even hinted to the New York Post, "Any Republican who wants to be in good standing with President Trump and the voters will show up to New York." With all the VP talk and potential candidates showing up in court, the public has had something to say about the trial's latest guest appearances.
The public is convinced Donald Trump is teasing vice presidential candidates
Day after day, a new vice president hopeful enters Donald Trump's criminal trial and people have taken notice. Online users have gone wild with thoughts about these political figures backing Trump and seemingly vying for the VP position. One person harshly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Trump is running a loyalty test at the trial each day now. Each candidate that wants his endorsement or potential VP slot has to march into the trial, humiliate themselves, tie themselves to a potential felony criminal. THIS IS NOT NORMAL! JD Vance & Jason Miller were there today."
The sudden support for Trump from political figures isn't just receiving attention from the internet, but major news outlets have also had the same thoughts. On "Today," reporter Peter Alexander told viewers, "Donald Trump's red wall of possible running mates is now growing. Several of them taking turns at the mic ... a show of support and of loyalty amid the former president's legal troubles." As VP hopefuls continue to appear in court, it has raised interest in Trump's decision for the position. However, the public will have to wait a little longer. The former president teased that he could potentially announce his running mate come the Republican National Convention in July. Until then, we might see a couple more VP candidates come through to Trump's criminal trial.