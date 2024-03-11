The Real Reasons Donald Trump And Mike Pence Fell Out

There once was a time when former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence were like two peas in a pod. They weren't exactly the best of friends, but the two functioned like a well-oiled machine — sort of. Pence notably played the role of a loyal sidekick, with some arguing that it was to a fault. However, almost as soon as Trump's White House tenure ended, so did their partnership.

Trump once held Pence in high regard, sharing how devoted his former VP had been from the get-go. "No, I don't question his loyalty at all. He is 100% loyal," he told reporters in 2018, per CNN. "Mike Pence is 100%. Not even a doubt about it in my mind. He's been a trooper. He's been with me from as soon as I won the primaries. I could not be happier." A former administration official even told The Washington Post that it's virtually unfathomable that they had a falling out, as Pence was practically his professional yes-man. "The president could say, 'Mike I want you to go fly to Asia,' and he would do it, or 'Mike, I want you take over the coronavirus task force,' and he would do it; never questioned a thing," they said.

So, what went wrong? It turns out that Trump and Pence's relationship has become irreparable, with the crux of their fallout centering around the events of January 6 or the infamous attack on the Capitol. To this day, Trump maintains that if Pence had only overturned the 2020 elections, he would have secured another term.