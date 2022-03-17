Donald Trump Has Blunt Answer For Whether Mike Pence Will Be His Running Mate In 2024

Donald Trump and Mike Pence seemed pretty much joined at the hip during his single term as president. Pence, of course, served as Trump's vice president and was one of his biggest supporters both before and after the election.

Back in 2017, for example, Pence unleashed an avalanche of praise on Trump during a cabinet meeting, telling the businessman (via CNN), "You've restored American credibility on the world stage. We're standing with our allies, we're standing up to our enemies." He then continued, "I want to thank you, Mr. President. I want to thank you for speaking on behalf of and fighting every day for the forgotten men and women of America."

But, as everyone knows, their once very close relationship very much broke down at the end of Trump's presidency. Trump and his supporters famously slammed Pence in January 2021 after he refused to do more to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election, which saw President Joe Biden beat out the businessman. A move that would have been illegal.

Trump infamously tweeted of his former friend on his since deleted Twitter account (via USA Today), "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

But while things didn't exactly end well for the two, political watchers have questioned if the two could reunite should Trump run for president in 2024. And now we have our answer.