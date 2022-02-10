What Inspired Mike Pence's Latest Public Rebuke Of Donald Trump?

After a months-long onslaught led by Donald Trump against Mike Pence, it looks like the erstwhile VP has finally had enough. Pence lambasted his ex-boss during a keynote speech near Orlando at the Federalist Society Florida Chapters summit, calling Trump's continued campaign to overturn the November 2020 election results "un-American," according to CNN. He also reportedly criticized the idea the vice president has Constitutional power to halt ratification.

In a later report, CNN noted sources close to Pence are sure that it's far from the last time Pence intends to speak out against Trump — especially if it's at the expense of Pence's political reputation. "He is not looking for this to be a main storyline, but if something is falsely said about him, he is going to correct it," one source disclosed to the network. To that end, another insider divulged he has a grander strategy than rebuking Trump in mind — party unity within the GOP.

It's a strategy that seems to be working so far. As CNN pointed out, Pence's February remarks have garnered support from center-to-right publications including the National Review to the Wall Street Journal. In the days since Pence's speech, the Associated Press also reported that Ivanka Trump, the ex-president's alleged favorite child and former senior adviser, seemingly supported Pence's position as early as January 2021, though Ivanka hasn't responded to requests for further comment.