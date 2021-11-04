Who Really Inspired Mike Pence To Defy Donald Trump?

Even nine months and counting since ex-President Donald Trump bid his reluctant adieu to the White House, it's been somewhat hard to discern where former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's evangelical-flavored, (comparative) GOP traditionalist has fallen within the dyed-in-the-wool Republican MAGA subset. For many political spectators, it can be difficult to figure out whether Pence would rather be grouped with the Lindsey Grahams and other Trumpers of his party, or if he'd prefer to distance himself from the circles of his former boss.

Following the end of the Trump administration — one which occurred only two weeks after the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, which began soon after Pence ratified the November 2020 election results — Pence seemingly sent himself into a self-imposed exile in his home state of Indiana. He rarely made public appearances (compared to the seemingly constant rallies that Trump has done). And he's sent mixed messages regarding the imminent threat of danger the January 6 rioters personally posed. Perhaps a better indication of where Pence's feelings fall could be gleaned from an answer he gave during a Q&A following his latest public address, which the one-time VP delivered in November at the University of Iowa. In his response, Pence also indicated a figure from U.S. history who, per Pence, has been a guiding light since the twilight of his White House term.