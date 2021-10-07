Lindsey Graham's Response To The New Trump Tell-All Is Raising Eyebrows

Only days after the release of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham's tell-all "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," it seems at least one subject featured in the memoir is scrambling to course-correct the less-than-flattering picture painted by the erstwhile aide. While the cast of characters featured in "I'll Take Your Questions Now" resembles a gallery of controversial figures — centering on ex-President Donald Trump, Grisham's former boss Melania Trump, and extending outwards — much attention has been paid to her depiction of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Per Grisham's account (via Daily Beast), Graham, who she nicknamed "Senator Freeloader" in her book, made visits to Trump's residence at the private Florida resort Mar-a-Lago during his term for the primary purpose of "[mopping] up the freebies like there was no tomorrow." She described him as an opportunist who used those visits to vicariously live a life of Trumpian luxury.

After Grisham's recollections of Graham hit the news cycle, Graham quickly went on a PR defense, appearing on the conservative network Newsmax to set the story straight. But unfortunately for Graham, it seems his attempts to clean up his image didn't exactly land as intended.