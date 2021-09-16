Is Stephanie Grisham Going To Reveal Secrets In Her New Book That Donald Trump Is Keeping From Melania?

There have been a plethora of books written about the inner workings of the Trump administration. Some are written by journalists who spent time covering the Trump presidency, while others have been written by former staffers themselves, such as "The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President," by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Even members of Trump's own family have written books about him. Mary L. Trump, Trump's niece, wrote a tell-all book about him titled: "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Melania Trump's former chief of staff and press secretary Stephanie Grisham is joining the list of people with close ties to the former president and first lady penning books about what goes on behind-the-scenes at the White House. The book is titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House" and comes out on October 5.

Read on to find out what the book will reveal.