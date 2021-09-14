If Donald Trump Decides To Run For President Again, Will Melania Be At His Side?

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump have never seemed to have the warmest marriage in the world. Following Donald's election loss to Joe Biden, divorce rumors swirled, and Melania has hardly been seen in public since her move to Florida in January. However, despite Melania's apparent lack of interest in politics, her husband has repeatedly teased another run for president in 2024.

According to sources close to Melania Trump, the former first lady isn't that interested in returning to the White House. If Donald Trump decides to run for President in 2024, CNN reported on September 5 that Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump is more likely to hit the campaign trail with their dad while Melania stays behind with teenage son Barron. Sources claim that Melania has "zero desire" to head back to Washington. "Being first lady again is not what she wants," said one source close to the former first lady. "For her, it was a chapter — and it's over, and that's that."

But if Donald does decide to run for President again in 2024, can he count on Melania to be at his side? Keep reading to learn more.