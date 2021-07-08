Where Was Melania Trump Spotted?

Since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump seems to court headlines. Hardly a day goes by that we don't hear about "The Donald." On July 7, Trump made headlines when he announced that he would be suing social media tech giants Twitter and Facebook for taking him off of their platforms. "We're not looking to settle," Trump said to reporters, according to CNBC. "We don't know what's going to happen but we're not looking to settle."

But his third wife, Melania Trump, hasn't been as public with her life since the presidency. Though the Trumps moved to Palm Beach, Florida after the 2020 election and inauguration of Joe Biden, Melania hasn't been seen much. That changed on July 7 when she was spotted outside of Palm Beach with her 15-year-old son Barron for the first time since the Trump presidency was over. But where was Melania spotted? Here's what we know about the former first lady's recent appearance.