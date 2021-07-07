The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Suing Tech Giants

Donald Trump doesn't have the best history when it comes to tech. As you may recall, his presidency was seemingly all about his tweets until he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after the January 6 Capitol riots. On May 5, Facebook's Oversight Board upheld the ban four months after it had been enacted. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg supported the company's move when it was enacted in January. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg wrote at the time. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Trump was also suspended from Twitter but seemed "happy" to be off the platform, according to a report from The Times. "He's said that not being on social media, and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes, has actually been good," his former aide Jason Miller said (via New York Post).

Even if he isn't too active on social media, Trump is now suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google. Keep reading for more details.