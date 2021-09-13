One Former White House Insider Has Some Shocking Things To Say About Melania Trump

Despite the variety of stories about her time in the White House, there is one particularly astounding anecdote shared by former aide Stephanie Grisham which prompted her to immediately resign from her post as Melania Trump's chief of staff. The point of no return? According to Grisham, it was Melania's response, or lack thereof, to the violent right-wing insurrection on January 6 at Capitol Hill, which many still believe to have been potentially indirectly engineered, or at least indirectly supported, by then-President Donald Trump. (A government-appointed committee is currently investigating the attack and the events which led to it as of this report.)

Per Politico, Grisham wrote in her book that she texted Melania on the day in question, while rioters took hold and broke into the Capitol Building, asking Melania directly if she would post on social media in an attempt to dissuade rioters, many of them white nationalists and extremists, from committing violence. "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?" Grisham purportedly asked Melania, to which she received a single, one-word response: "No."

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson from Melania's camp has denied the veracity of Grisham's book, calling it "an attempt [for Grisham] to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary." Now, only time (and publication) will tell what's in store for either Grisham or her one-time boss.