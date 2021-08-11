Mary Trump Reveals More Information About Donald Trump's Health

Mary Trump reveals more information about former President Donald Trump's health in her new book "The Reckoning." According to The Guardian, Mary's first book "Too Much and Never Enough" sold almost a million copies on its first day of publication.

Mary is the only member of the Trump family to break rank, and her 2020 tell-all book about Donald did not win her points with her family. In her first book, Mary leveraged her expertise as a psychologist to analyze her family's behavior and how it shaped the former president. According to The Guardian, in Mary's new book "The Reckoning," she reportedly claims that her uncle Donald "is the symptom of a disease that has existed in the body politic from this country's inception," but that has now "metastasized."

The website for "The Reckoning" says that "America is suffering from PTSD—a new leader alone cannot fix us." If Mary's new book is anything like "Too Much and Never Enough," it will likely be a best-seller. If you want to find out what Mary reveals about her uncle Donald's health, keep reading.