These Are The Questions Donald Trump's Inner Circle Is Scared To Ask About Melania

Donald and Melania Trumps' lack of PDA and occasionally frosty interactions have long led people to suspect their marriage might not be a happy one. Author Michael Wolff, who interviewed the couple for his book, offered his insight to the Daily Mail in July. "Nobody really knows where Melania lives," Wolff shared with the outlet. "She is not with him a lot of the times. This was true when he was in the White House and it's true now."

Per The Washington Post, Melania chose to stay in New York City with the couple's son, Barron Trump, for several months after Donald relocated to Washington, D.C. Under the Trump administration, Melania and Donald often flew solo, with the outlet reporting they "spend very little to no time together." And even after leaving office, rumors about Donald's marriage have persisted. "People around Trump still have questions, but they don't want to ask those questions," Wolff explained to the Daily Mail. "It remains the third rail that nobody wants to touch."

Biographer Mary Jordan — who penned "The Art of Her Deal" about Melania in 2020 — called the pair's love story "ultra-complicated." Acknowledging she doesn't know "any couple that spends as much time apart," Jordan concluded that they have an unusual bond. "And yet, she's the first call he makes after a speech or a rally, because he trusts her — and he doesn't trust many people," she told The Guardian.