Donald Trump Believes Mike Pence Is 'Mortally Wounded' To The GOP

During his tenure in office, if there was one person that former President of the United States Donald Trump could always count on, it was his vice president and right hand man, Mike Pence. After one of the last cabinet meetings of the year back in 2017, Pence couldn't help but sing Trump's praises over and over again. "You've restored American credibility on the world stage. We're standing with our allies, we're standing up to our enemies," Pence glowed, according to CNN. "I'm deeply humbled as your vice president to be able to be here. Because of your leadership and because of the strong support of the leadership of the Congress, you're delivering on that middle class miracle."

If that weren't enough, The New York Times says that the former vice president has "demonstrated seemingly boundless fealty" to Trump, who also had no doubt in his mind about Pence's loyalty at the time. "He's been a trooper. He's been with me from as soon as I won the primaries. I could not be happier," he said back in 2018, as detailed by CNN. With that said, it seems like the tables have turned in their relationship, as Trump has not only turned on Pence, but is also making some pretty serious accusations about him.