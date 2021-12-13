Is Donald Trump's Tour With Bill O'Reilly Shaping Up To Be A Bust?

Although thousands of fans and supporters did turn out for Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly's first stop of their "History Tour" at the FLA Live Arena at Sunrise, Florida, on December 11, photos suggest the scene was anything but packed. That might irk O'Reilly, who tweeted the crowd was "massive."

If that weren't enough, the second night of the tour in Orlando, Florida appeared to not sell out, either. But that didn't stop Trump from teasing a possible second run for the White House in 2024. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he said, "I said loud and clear. We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more. And it looks like we might have to think about very strongly a third time." O'Reilly tried to rile up the crowd further, suggesting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might join Trump on his ticket for 2024, to which the former president responded with, "I think that people are going to be very happy with what I do. He's certainly somebody that I like a lot."

However, Trump might have an opponent in DeSantis, who — despite brushing off a presidential run, is leading in hypothetical polls. And if both men end up running for president, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top for drawing in crowds.