Did Mike Pence Really Refuse To Do This During The Capitol Riot?

Even though Donald Trump downplayed the danger to Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, the situation was serious, as some rioters chanted, "hang Mike Pence," according to NBC News.

Pence himself has addressed the severity of the event multiple times, even going as far as to split with Trump on the issue of certifying the 2020 election results. "In January of 2017, I took an oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States. The Bible says in Psalm 15 that he keeps his oath even when it hurts, and on that day, I could relate to that sentiment, but I wanted to keep my oath to the Constitution," Pence said in a November interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network. He added, "I... I know in my heart of hearts that on that day, we did our duty under the Constitution. ... I know I did the right thing."

Apparently, Pence's commitment to his beliefs is so strong, he refused to do this one thing during the Capitol riot, according to claims.