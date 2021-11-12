The Shocking Thing Donald Trump Just Said About Mike Pence

Per Axios November 11 post, a large swathe of the taped interview between Jonathan Karl and Donald Trump centered on Mike Pence — specifically, how many of the right-wing insurrections chanted "hang Mike Pence" throughout the halls of the Capitol Building while presumably trying to find him. (Members of the mob constructed gallows on the Capitol grounds, ostensibly to carry out the chilling directive.) Trump quickly shared his unsettling thoughts on the matter — namely, that the "hang Mike Pence" chant was "common sense," to his supporters, implying he felt the same.

Though Trump told Karl he thought Pence was "well-protected" and not in danger at the time, he seemingly did not share the same opinion as Karl regarding that the chant and its underlying call to action were "terrible," as Karl said on the tape. Referring to the reaction and to his claims of election fraud, Trump stated, "Well, the people were very angry," and "it's common sense that you're supposed to protect ... if you know a vote is fraudulent, right?"

For all Pence's generally neutral lip service to Trump since leaving office, the former vice president has remained stalwart in his stance that his defiance of his boss' wishes on January 6 was ethically and morally in the right. Either way, Pence's political future still remains up in the air — and Trump won't share a ticket with Pence in 2024 if he runs.