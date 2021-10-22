Why Donald Trump's Social Media Company Is Already Facing Big Issues

According to CNN analyst and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza, Donald Trump's TRUTH Social platform is already on a three-pronged track to its inevitable end. As Cillizza pointed out, the first issue facing the app is overall traction: when Trump first threw his hat in the ring for the 2016 presidential election, the former real estate magnate-turned-reality star already had a large following on sites like Twitter up to six years before launching his White House campaign. "He was a known commodity with lots and lots of followers," Cillizza explained. "He wasn't starting from scratch. With TRUTH social, he will be."

Another major point brought up by Cillizza is simple general interest in the former president — who, by the proxy of no longer being the acting commander-in-chief, has generated far fewer numbers related to Trump-related content, as Axios reported earlier this month. It's also quite possibly why Trump is attempting to overturn his Twitter ban in federal court while launching his own social media venture.

Aside from obstacles like influencer clout, market saturation could also make or break the Trump-helmed app's appeal. Per Cillizza, other conservative social hubs like Parler, which experienced an uptick of downloads following the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, quickly went by the wayside days or weeks later, per The Verge; GETTR, an app spearheaded by Trump aide Jason Miller, didn't fare much better, according to TechCrunch.