Mitch McConnell Has Strong Words About Donald Trump And The Midterm Elections

While many Americans have already written off a 2024 bid from former President Donald Trump as inevitable (or at least a major possibility), it appears that the gap between the present and his White House exit is growing ever larger. Mostly, because his focus and gaze are increasingly fixed on the past.

Trump's stalwart yet thoroughly baseless stance that the November 2020 presidential election was rigged has increased in size to become a singular monolith he's holding onto for dear life. He went so far in October as to seemingly urge GOP voters to stay home for the polls in 2024 and the 2022 midterms (as The Week also noted). By all appearances, it's a statement contrary to Trump's months-long efforts to establish himself as a Republican kingmaker through an endless parade of candidate endorsements and fundraisers. His hanging on the 2020 rigged election shtick is also apparently the last straw for at least one major Republican.

In an October 19 interview with CNN, a statement made by GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell purportedly indicated that the Kentucky lawmaker has wearied of Trump's continuous allegations of election fraud, all of which have been thoroughly debunked by bodies ranging from auditors to federal courts and agencies. But what exactly did McConnell have to say?