How Donald Trump Referred To Himself In A New Lawsuit Is Completely Unlike His Typical Stance

Once again, Donald Trump has stunned the masses and left them collectively scratching their heads.

As reported by Politico, in an attempt to thwart the release of White House documents regarding the January 6 insurrection that took place at the Capitol, Trump and his gaggle of attorneys filed a 26-page lawsuit wherein they referred to the investigation as "a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition" and pointed their fingers squarely at the committee and the archives, and specifically placing blame on United States Representative Bennie Thompson and national archivist, David Ferriero.

While the notion of Trump launching yet another lawsuit doesn't exactly come as a surprise, many were stunned by the way in which a man notorious for refusing to accept defeat, opted to refer to himself in the new lawsuit. "We will stop the steal!" he emphatically declared at a January 6 rally (per CNBC) that many believe spurred the attack on the United States Capitol building. Could his new title be a sign that he has finally accepted the election results?