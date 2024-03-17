Why Ron DeSantis Said He Doesn't Want To Be VP For Donald Trump
Donald Trump isn't shy about hurling insults. One of his biggest political punchbags is Ron DeSantis, who ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before abruptly ending his campaign in January 2024. Still, that didn't stop the jibes from coming so it's understandable that eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that the Florida Governor was on Trump's VP running mate shortlist.
Trump and DeSantis' relationship has been a rollercoaster ride. In 2018, the former president went to bat for DeSantis, supporting his gubernatorial campaign and undoubtedly helping to usher him into office. However, the honeymoon was over in two short years, as Trump believed DeSantis wasn't giving sufficient support to his ill-fated re-election campaign. Things came to a head when DeSantis did the unthinkable and walked out of the room before Trump gave a speech at party loyalist Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach estate in February 2020.
However, DeSantis' team insisted everything was peachy. "The governor's close relationship with the president is steadfast and goes beyond a campaign or re-election efforts," Alia Faraj-Johnson, GOP spokesperson for Florida, claimed in an email to Politico. Nobody was convinced, though, and sure enough, 45 soon turned on his former ally. Trump's resentment of DeSantis gradually became more and more apparent. "The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant," he raged in May 2023 (via YouTube). "And those are not yet available." The onslaught ramped up during DeSantis' failed 2024 presidential bid. As a result, is anybody really surprised that he doesn't want to be Trump's VP?
DeSantis said thanks but no thanks
We should be prepared for Donald Trump to throw curveballs by now. He regularly flip-flops on issues, especially if the controversial politician believes he's been slighted or not pandered to enough. Still, even by Trump standards, announcing that he was considering Ron DeSantis as his running mate on his general election ticket was a surprise. Trump dropped the DeSantis bomb during a town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina, in February 2024.
Laura Ingraham rattled off a list of potential candidates popular among GOP supporters, including the Florida Governor. She asked 45 if he was considering any of them for the vice presidential role. "They're all solid," Trump replied (via YouTube). "And I always say I want people with common sense because there's so many things happening in this country that don't make sense." DeSantis wasn't playing ball, though. "People were mentioning me [as a potential vice president]. I am not doing that," he clarified to his supporters in audio obtained by the New York Post.
DeSantis also dissed Trump's VP criteria in February during another call, sharing, "I have heard that they're looking more in identity politics." DeSantis made it clear it wasn't a strategy he supported, arguing, "I think you should just focus on who the best person for the job would be, and then do that accordingly," he said (via NBC News).
Trump regularly attacked DeSantis
Being Donald Trump's Vice President is a risky move for anyone — a lesson Mike Pence learned the hard way. He's become a political pariah since daring to shoot down his former boss' claim that the 2020 election was rigged. In December 2021, Trump claimed Pence had been "mortally wounded" by his actions. "I think Mike has been very badly hurt by what took place in respect to January 6," he opined during the Florida leg of Bill O'Reilly's "History Tour" (via CNN). "I think he's been mortally wounded, frankly, because I see the reaction he's getting from people."
"Trump will turn on anyone. Loyalty is a one-way street for him," Alyssa Farah, press aide to both Pence and Trump in the White House, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in August 2023. "Pence put his fidelity to the constitution over Trump. I hope he won't agree to support him again." The former president's revelation that he was even considering DeSantis is proof of his fickleness. Trump embarked on a particularly vicious smear campaign against DeSantis throughout 2023, which included unsubstantiated allegations that he was secretly gay, wore high heels, and groomed underage girls.
The attacks continued into 2024. In February, Trump strategist Chris LaCivita sniped on X that DeSantis was "a sad little man" and claimed, "Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for." LaCivita's dig referenced two embarrassing DeSantis moments, keeping in line with the former president's approach to the Florida governor.