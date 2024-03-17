Why Ron DeSantis Said He Doesn't Want To Be VP For Donald Trump

Donald Trump isn't shy about hurling insults. One of his biggest political punchbags is Ron DeSantis, who ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before abruptly ending his campaign in January 2024. Still, that didn't stop the jibes from coming so it's understandable that eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that the Florida Governor was on Trump's VP running mate shortlist.

Trump and DeSantis' relationship has been a rollercoaster ride. In 2018, the former president went to bat for DeSantis, supporting his gubernatorial campaign and undoubtedly helping to usher him into office. However, the honeymoon was over in two short years, as Trump believed DeSantis wasn't giving sufficient support to his ill-fated re-election campaign. Things came to a head when DeSantis did the unthinkable and walked out of the room before Trump gave a speech at party loyalist Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach estate in February 2020.

However, DeSantis' team insisted everything was peachy. "The governor's close relationship with the president is steadfast and goes beyond a campaign or re-election efforts," Alia Faraj-Johnson, GOP spokesperson for Florida, claimed in an email to Politico. Nobody was convinced, though, and sure enough, 45 soon turned on his former ally. Trump's resentment of DeSantis gradually became more and more apparent. "The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant," he raged in May 2023 (via YouTube). "And those are not yet available." The onslaught ramped up during DeSantis' failed 2024 presidential bid. As a result, is anybody really surprised that he doesn't want to be Trump's VP?