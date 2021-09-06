The Real Reason Donald Trump Resents Ron DeSantis

Florida might not be big enough for both former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two men favored to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee both currently reside in the important swing state, and it's looking like they both have their eye on the White House.

As two of the most prominent members of the Republican party, you would think the two men would be allies. However, a dark battle could be brewing in the Sunshine State. In June, the Washington Examiner reported that DeSantis begged Trump not to hold a rally in Sarasota, Florida in the wake of the tragic Champlain Towers South condo collapse, which killed 98 people. "The base loves the president. But they equally love Ron. It's a showdown going on right now," a source said. A spokesperson for DeSantis later told 10 Tampa Bay that the governor had made no such request.

One potential sign of bad blood between the two men came at the rally, where Trump failed to mention DeSantis at all (via Fox News). As for voters, they seem somewhat torn between the two rumored rivals. In June, DeSantis bested Trump in a Western Conservative Summit straw poll with 74% of the vote to the former president's 71. However, it was Trump, not DeSantis, who finished 1% ahead of President Joe Biden in a more recent Emerson College poll, per Newsweek. Still, there's been chatter that Trump might feel a bit threatened by the governor.