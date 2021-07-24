Is Donald Trump Considering These Potential Running Mates For 2024?

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, but his dreams of being president for two terms weren't exactly shattered. The real estate mogul turned Commander-in-Chief has reportedly been eyeing another run at the White House, and may already be making plans for his 2024 campaign. A report from Rolling Stone published on July 19, a source said that Trump has been telling friends that he plans to have his name on the ballot in 2024. "I have three friends who've had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024. Now, whether he does or not is a different issue. We've still got three years to go. But he's telling people that," a former senior official at the Republican National Committee told the outlet.

Furthermore, in a guest piece for The New York Times, reporter Michael Wolff wrote that he thinks that Trump will run again for the sake of making sure that none of the "men who, in his view, helped take the presidency from him from trying to get it for themselves." No matter his reasoning, it sounds like the world isn't finished hearing from Trump, and with a few loyal republican supporters standing by him through thick and thin, one has to wonder who he will tap for his running mate. Read on to find out the frontrunners for the post.