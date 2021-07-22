Newly Released Trump Audio On Capitol Riot Is Raising Eyebrows

Another day, another bombshell Donald Trump audio recording. The authors of "I Alone Can Fix It," Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 to share the audio, which they recorded during interviews for the book, and the jaws they are a-droppin'.

The new tell-all book, one of many to come out in 2021, attempts to recount the entire final year of the Trump presidency, starting with when he was first briefed about the coronavirus in January of 2020, up to the insurrection attempt in January 2021. The book is definitely not flattering to the former president, and, according to an NPR review, depicts Trump as more concerned with how the pandemic would impact his reelection than with how it was impacting the country.

In the audio shared on Anderson Cooper's show, former President Trump also appears pretty sympathetic to the demonstrators-turned-rioters who stormed the capitol on January 6. Here's what he said.