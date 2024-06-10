The Lesser-Known Truth Of Barack Obama's Parents

As important influences on the former president's life, Barack Obama's parents have become known figures in U.S. history. Barack Obama Sr. was a Kenyan economist who left when the younger Obama was a toddler. Ann Dunham was an anthropologist who worked in Indonesia, where Obama Jr. lived during his childhood. But a lot about them is relatively unknown. Their relationship was unique from the beginning. Dunham and Obama Sr. met while studying Russian at the University of Hawaii.

While Dunham is often portrayed as an abandoned woman left to raise a son on food stamps, she was an ambitious woman who was ahead of her time. While Obama Sr. left the family for good, Dunham also left him. Shortly after her son was born, she moved to Seattle to study at the University of Washington. They reunited with Obama Sr. in 1962, a year before he left for Kenya. Obama Sr. also attempted to have Dunham and Obama Jr. move with him in the '70s, but she had closed that door.

She never held his decision against him. In fact, the Obamas' original plan was to move to Africa after their son was born. "It wasn't your father's fault that he left, you know. I divorced him," Obama Jr. recalled her as saying in his 1995 memoir "Dreams from My Father." Obama Sr. had big plans for Kenya's budding democracy. He belonged in Africa, and she knew that. Dunham and Obama Sr. were complex individuals who lived colorful lives.