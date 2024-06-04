Cameron Boyce's Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details

When Cameron Boyce's name was added to the list of actors we lost far too soon, the tragic news of his death at age 20 left his fans, co-stars, friends, and family members heartbroken. It was hard for many to wrap their heads around the idea of someone so young and full of life dying so suddenly. But Cameron's autopsy report provided everyone whose lives he touched with a modicum of closure by offering them some answers about his cause of death.

Before the "Jessie" star died in July 2019, there were no signs that anything was amiss. At the time, he was gearing up for the premiere of his Disney Channel movie, "The Descendants 3," later that month. His co-star Dove Cameron took the news of Boyce's death especially hard. Cameron shared his final Instagram post a day prior to his death, and it now serves as a memorial to the young star. It's a black-and-white photo of Cameron in profile that was taken during an interview with i-D.

Cameron spent part of his final evening alive having dinner with his family. "I mean there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead," his father, Victor Boyce, said during a "Good Morning America" interview. "Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible." When Cameron died, his family released a statement saying that he had suffered a seizure caused by epilepsy, per Today. An autopsy report confirmed as much and provided further details about his death.