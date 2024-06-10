Meghan Markle's Most Inappropriate Deal Or No Deal Outfits

Long before Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was judged for her looks and style choices by the British press and commoners, she was critiqued weekly by TV viewers. So, in many ways, Meghan's "Deal or No Deal" days should have set her up for what was to come in the future. However, what the regular US game show fan deemed as an inappropriate outfit would have proved utterly scandalous for the British public and snobby elite.

The royal family has to follow numerous antiquated, strict rules regarding dress code and public etiquette, such as always wearing pantyhose, never showing bare shoulders, always wearing below-the-knee hemlines, and even sitting in a fixed position. But Meghan regularly broke the rules, including (gasp!) once wearing a pair of ripped denim jeans. So, one can only hope that there was no way for Buckingham Palace to tune in to "Deal or No Deal" back in the day because, before Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, married Meghan, her outfits would have been deemed a monarchial monstrosity.

Meghan opened up about her days as a "briefcase girl" on an episode of her "Archetypes" podcast in October 2023. And the dress code sounded as restrictive and enforced as the Firm's. Still, this time around, the hemlines were decidedly above the knee, bare legs were essential, and there was plenty of naked shoulder and padded bra action occurring. So, look away, Harry, we're diving into some of Meghan's most inappropriate "Deal or No Deal" outfits.